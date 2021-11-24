x
No phones, laptops allowed at Josh Duggar child porn trial

Duggar faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 on each count if he's convicted.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A federal judge says no phones, laptops or recording devices will be allowed at next week’s child pornography trial of former reality TV star Josh Duggar. 

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks issued the order ahead of the trial, which is set to begin Tuesday in Fayetteville, Arkansas. 

Duggar, who appeared in TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” was charged in April with two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography. 

The 33-year-old faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 on each count if he's convicted.

