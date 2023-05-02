The Newport Police Department is investigating after a shooting outside of a Fredo Bang concert left one person dead and several others injured.

NEWPORT, Ark. — The Newport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened while people were attending a Fredo Bang concert early Sunday morning.

According to reports, the shooting happened outside of the old Branch High School building in Newport just after 2:30 a.m.

One 19-year-old woman now identified as Tamarionna Jarrett was shot and killed, and another four were injured. One of the victims was flown to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the other three have already been released from the hospital.

Officers state that two people are currently being held in relation to the shooting.

Police state that there were hundreds of people in attendance at the concert.