Fort Smith man indicted for possessing unregistered explosives

A grand jury indicted a Fort Smith man who fled from federal agents earlier this year.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — A Fort Smith man has been indicted by a grand jury for owning bombs after fleeing from federal authorities earlier this year.

According to court documents, Neil Mehta was charged March 8 with one count of possession of an unregistered destructive device and another related charge.

An arrest warrant was also issued Wednesday.

Mehta was arrested earlier last month in Austin after the FBI executed a search warrant on his Fort Smith home, where the unregistered destructive devices were allegedly found. The US Marshals are due to bring him back to Arkansas to face those charges.

In late January 2023, The FBI and other federal agents executed a search warrant while Mehta was under suspicion of selling and importing illegal firearms, committing tax fraud by failing to file taxes, actively hindering a department of labor investigation, and possessing unauthorized destructive devices.

According to court documents, Mehta ran from the scene on Jan. 31 when the search warrant was executed on his home and lied to a neighbor to get a ride and then was helped by family to evade law enforcement.

Officials say when he was arrested in Austin he presented his brother's ID to federal agents and was also in possession of a revolver.

