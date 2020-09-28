x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Crime

Fort Smith Police investigating damaged neighborhood mailbox

Fort Smith Police and members of the US Postal Inspection Service are investigating after a neighborhood mailbox in Fort Smith was damaged.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department and US Postal Inspection Service are investigating a mailbox that was damaged at the intersection of Greenwood and Park Avenues, according to a Facebook post by the Fort Smith Police Department.  

According to police, an unknown party pried the mailbox open and stole all of the contents from inside. 

A motive for the damage and theft has not been released. 

Fort Smith Police recently responded to the intersection of Greenwood and Park Avenues in reference to a neighborhood...

Posted by Fort Smith Police Department on Monday, September 28, 2020

Anyone with information that can help identify those responsible for the damage, is asked to call Fort Smith Police at 479-709-5116 or US Postal Inspections at 501-945-6726. 

RELATED: Amazon bans foreign plant sales to US amid mystery seeds investigation

RELATED: Federal investigation over discarded military ballots in Pennsylvania