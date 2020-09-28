Fort Smith Police investigating damaged neighborhood mailbox

Fort Smith Police and members of the US Postal Inspection Service are investigating after a neighborhood mailbox in Fort Smith was damaged.

According to police, an unknown party pried the mailbox open and stole all of the contents from inside.

A motive for the damage and theft has not been released.

