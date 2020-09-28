Fort Smith Police investigating damaged neighborhood mailbox

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department and US Postal Inspection Service are investigating a mailbox that was damaged at the intersection of Greenwood and Park Avenues, according to a Facebook post by the Fort Smith Police Department.
According to police, an unknown party pried the mailbox open and stole all of the contents from inside.
A motive for the damage and theft has not been released.
Anyone with information that can help identify those responsible for the damage, is asked to call Fort Smith Police at 479-709-5116 or US Postal Inspections at 501-945-6726.