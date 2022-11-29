Investigation still ongoing in 2021 murder of Little Rock man

The Little Rock Police Department is asking the public to contact them with any information they may have regarding the December 2021 murder of Gary Thomas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking the public's help in getting information regarding a man who was killed last year.

On December 13, 2021, Little Rock police officers found 63-year-old Gary Thomas suffering from a gunshot wound in a truck that had just "wrecked into a home."

Police said they were responding to a "shooting just occurred" call at the 1100 block of Woodrow Drive when Thomas was found and later died after life-saving measures were attempted.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is urged to contact homicide detectives at (501) 371-4636.