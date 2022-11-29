Investigation still ongoing in 2021 murder of Little Rock man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking the public's help in getting information regarding a man who was killed last year.
On December 13, 2021, Little Rock police officers found 63-year-old Gary Thomas suffering from a gunshot wound in a truck that had just "wrecked into a home."
Police said they were responding to a "shooting just occurred" call at the 1100 block of Woodrow Drive when Thomas was found and later died after life-saving measures were attempted.
Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is urged to contact homicide detectives at (501) 371-4636.
The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.