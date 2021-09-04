x
Crime

Suspect charged with murder in connection with mass shooting at Bryan cabinet shop

Larry Bollin, 27, has been arrested and charged with murder.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department said it has arrested 27-year-old Larry Bollin and charged the Grimes County man with murder in connection with the deadly mass shooting at a Bryan business on Thursday.

Bollin is accused of opening fire at Kent Moore Cabinets around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Credit: Bryan Police Department
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder.

One person was killed at the scene and six others were taken to area hospitals.

After the shooting, authorities said Bollin left the scene and led DPS troopers on a high-speed chase back to his home in Iola, which is about 30 miles east of the cabinet shop.

Once they got to Iola, authorities said a shooting took place and a trooper was shot. That trooper was taken to an area hospital and was last reported to be in serious but stable condition.

