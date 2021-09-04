Suspect charged with murder in connection with mass shooting at Bryan cabinet shop

Larry Bollin, 27, has been arrested and charged with murder.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department said it has arrested 27-year-old Larry Bollin and charged the Grimes County man with murder in connection with the deadly mass shooting at a Bryan business on Thursday.

Bollin is accused of opening fire at Kent Moore Cabinets around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

One person was killed at the scene and six others were taken to area hospitals.

After the shooting, authorities said Bollin left the scene and led DPS troopers on a high-speed chase back to his home in Iola, which is about 30 miles east of the cabinet shop.