Suspect charged with murder in connection with mass shooting at Bryan cabinet shop

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department said it has arrested 27-year-old Larry Bollin and charged the Grimes County man with murder in connection with the deadly mass shooting at a Bryan business on Thursday.
Bollin is accused of opening fire at Kent Moore Cabinets around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
One person was killed at the scene and six others were taken to area hospitals.
After the shooting, authorities said Bollin left the scene and led DPS troopers on a high-speed chase back to his home in Iola, which is about 30 miles east of the cabinet shop.
Once they got to Iola, authorities said a shooting took place and a trooper was shot. That trooper was taken to an area hospital and was last reported to be in serious but stable condition.