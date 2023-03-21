Mulberry teacher arrested for exchanging nude photos with teen

According to the affidavit, Oliver handed her phone over to deputies and was placed in handcuffs.

MULBERRY, Ark. — A Mulberry High School teacher is facing charges after allegedly exchanging nude photos with a 17-year-old boy, according to Crawford County deputies.

Deputies say that on March 16, an alleged sexual assault was reported to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office accusing high school teacher Heidi Oliver of exchanging nude photos with a teenager.

The boy told authorities that he sent nude photos to Heidi and received photos of her "breasts and her vaginal area," the affidavit states. The teen also said that in January 2023 he spent the night at Oliver's house but didn't say whether any "sexual contact" took place but that "they did discuss meeting up with each other to have sexual intercourse at a later date."

41-year-old Oliver was arrested the same day the report was made. After waiving her rights and speaking to investigators without a lawyer, she told police that the teen had stayed at her home overnight. She said they talked in a sexual manner toward each other and exchanged nude photos.

According to the affidavit, Oliver handed her phone over to deputies and was placed in handcuffs. She was charged with two counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

