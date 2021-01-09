WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — If you have photos or videos from the scene you'd like to share, please text them to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and where you were.
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said there was a disturbance near Harris Teeter on North Peace Haven Road in the search for a school shooter. Originally, the sheriff's office said there was a shooting near the store after officials spotted the suspect. Deputies said there was a disturbance there, but no shooting.
Winston-Salem police instructed parents to go to that Harris Teeter to pick up their students after a shooting happened at Mount Tabor High School around noon Wednesday. Police are now telling parents to go to an undisclosed location to pick up their kids after the disturbance at the Harris Teeter pickup location.
Police said one student was shot on the school property and officials are searching for the gunman.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. We don't know the extent of their injuries.
All other students are safe. Police said Mount Tabor went on lockdown immediately after the shooting, and law enforcement began working to get students and staff out of the school as quickly and as safely as possible.
Police instructed parents to pick up their kids at the Harris Teeter Shopping Center, but in a turn of events, a disturbance broke out at the staging area.
Several law enforcement agencies are at Mount Tabor, either directing traffic for parents or actively searching for the shooter. SWAT officers were seen with guns in hand.
Police said several nearby schools were placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, and no other incidents have been reported at other schools. All lockdowns at area schools have been lifted.
The school system sent the following message to parents:
"Good afternoon Students, Parents, and Staff. As you may be aware, we had an incident take place on the campus of Mount Tabor High School this afternoon where one student was injured in a shooting. That student is being treated at an area hospital and ALL other students and staff members are safe and in the care of law enforcement. They are being transported in stages to an area off campus. This is a large undertaking and because we are using our buses to do this, some other schools may see a delay in afternoon transportation and some students may arrive home later than normal. Thank you for your patience and understanding and again, all students and staff members at Mount Tabor are safe and being safely removed from campus."
If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.
