Most wanted Texas white supremacist arrested in Arkansas

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. — A Texas man listed of one of the state's 10 most wanted was arrested in Izard County early Wednesday morning.

Joshua David Whitworth, also known as Fat-Boy, was taken into custody after an all-night man hunt for him.

Whitworth, who is affiliated with the white supremacist group the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, was reportedly in the Stone County area, according to officials.

Stone County Chief Deputy Dammon McGilton said he found Whitworth in a car in Izard County, but Whitworth escaped after a "brief struggle" between the two.

Officers from both Stone and Izard counties then began searching for him.

At one point he was spotted on a four-wheeler before abandoning that and running away.

He was arrested around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. He is facing charges of meth possession, theft of property, resisting arrest, and fleeing.