AMBER ALERT: Memphis baby missing after mother's murder

Authorities believe Braylen Clark was taken by his non-custodial father, Barry Medlock, who is the suspect in the murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother is dead, and police are looking for her infant son and child’s father.

According to the Memphis Police Department, a dead woman was dropped off to Regional One Sunday.

Police learned that the woman's 7-month-old son, Braylen Clark, was missing. The child is believed to be with his biological father Barry Medlock. Police say the woman was shot to death, and Medlock is wanted for Second Degree Murder.

Braylen was last seen wearing a blue onesie. He is 27 inches long and 18 pounds. e was last seen Sunday at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the 2060 block of Pendleton St near Memphis International Airport.

Medlock is described as 6'1" and 180 pounds.

If you have information that can help the Memphis Police Department, call 901-545-2677 or TBI at Call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

🚨#TNAMBERAlert🚨 A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued on behalf of the Memphis Police Department for 7-month-old Braylen Hunter Clark. He was last seen Sunday at approximately 1:30 p.m. He is believed to be with his non-custodial father. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with information. pic.twitter.com/SE0IqaiRwE — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 29, 2021

Here’s additional information about Braylen and Barry Medlock. Braylen was last seen in a blue onesie. He is 27” long and 18 lbs. Have you seen Braylen or Medlock? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/CLy9SL8ueD — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 29, 2021

If you know the whereabouts of Barry Medlock or Braylen Clark or you have seen them, call the police immediately. pic.twitter.com/dzsNZ3okcR — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 29, 2021