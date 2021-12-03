Missouri murder suspect found dead months after mother's head found in back of truck

Aaron Goodwin's body was located early this week in a wooded area outside of Hot Springs. He was a suspect in the murder of his mother.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the body of Aaron Goodwin was located early this week in a wooded area outside of Hot Springs, Ark.

This comes nearly five months after being named the sole suspect in a homicide case in Missouri.

Goodwin was wanted by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office for the murder of his mother, Connie Goodwin, who was found in her home on October 28, 2020.

According to officials with the sheriff’s office, his mother's body had been decapitated and the head was located in the back of a truck in Hot Springs, Ark. later in the day.

According to the press release, investigators believe that Goodwin may have committed suicide in the area where he was found.

“Because his body had not been found, we continued to follow up on leads from Kansas and Missouri and requested the assistance of a federal agency in searching for him” said Mosher.

This case is still under investigation.