Search continues for man accused of kidnapping teen in December

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 1/6/2022 - Memphis Police said they are still asking for help finding 38-year-old Lafayette "Lucky" Miller, who is accused of kidnapping a 17-year-old back in December.
If you know where he can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
12/14/2021: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday morning a 17-year-old Memphis girl believed to have been kidnapped was found safe in Memphis.
Investigators are still looking for the accused abductor, 39-year-old Lafayette "Lucky" Miller.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had issued an AMBER Alert for the missing 17-year-old who police said left with a man who "forced himself on her".
Investigators said the girl and another 17-year-old left with 39-year-old Lafayette "Lucky" Miller around 11 p.m. Sunday night.
Memphis Police said "Lucky" forced himself on the teen when the three went into a business. The other teen was able to get away and call police early Monday morning.
"Lucky" Miller is around 5'7" with a black beard. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray jogging pants, and was armed with a small handgun.
If you have information on the whereabouts of 39-year-old Lafayette "Lucky" Miller, call Memphis Police at 901-528-CASH or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.