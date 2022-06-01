Search continues for man accused of kidnapping teen in December

If you have information on the whereabouts of 39-year-old Lafayette "Lucky" Miller, call Memphis Police at 901-528-CASH or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 1/6/2022 - Memphis Police said they are still asking for help finding 38-year-old Lafayette "Lucky" Miller, who is accused of kidnapping a 17-year-old back in December.

If you know where he can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Wanted for Aggravated Kidnapping:

Lafayette Miller is a 38-year-old male Black, 5’9”, 205 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with information!

See more info on Facebook @mpd1827 pic.twitter.com/fVctt75RSZ — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 6, 2022

12/14/2021: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday morning a 17-year-old Memphis girl believed to have been kidnapped was found safe in Memphis.

Investigators are still looking for the accused abductor, 39-year-old Lafayette "Lucky" Miller.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had issued an AMBER Alert for the missing 17-year-old who police said left with a man who "forced himself on her".

Investigators said the girl and another 17-year-old left with 39-year-old Lafayette "Lucky" Miller around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Memphis Police said "Lucky" forced himself on the teen when the three went into a business. The other teen was able to get away and call police early Monday morning.

"Lucky" Miller is around 5'7" with a black beard. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray jogging pants, and was armed with a small handgun.

