Man dies after incident with Minneapolis Police

The BCA and FBI are investigating after a man in his 40s died shortly after being handcuffed by Minneapolis Police. Police say he suffered a medical incident.

MINNEAPOLIS — Investigators from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and the FBI have been called in after a man died while in Minneapolis police custody after suffering an apparent medical incident after an encounter with officers.

Squads were called to the 3700 block of Chicago Ave. S shortly after 8:00 pm Monday on reports of a forgery in progress. According to a press release from Minneapolis Police, they were advised that the man was sitting on top of a vehicle and appeared to be under the influence.

Police arrived and found the man, described as being in his 40s, inside his car. He was told to get out of his car by the officers, and proceeded to physically resisted them, according to the press release.

Officers placed the man in handcuffs, and at one point during the encounter noticed he was in medical distress. They called an ambulance, and the suspect was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died a short time later.

His name has not been released.

Police say no weapons were used in this incident.

Department spokesman John Elder says agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the FBI have been called in to investigate this incident at the request of Minneapolis Police. .

Police say the body cameras of officers were on and activated during the incident. No officers were injured.

A post circulating on social media appears to contain video of this incident. KARE11 has been unable so far to verify that video, but are working to learn more.

Councilwoman Andrea Jenkins, who represents the neighborhood where the incident took place, issued a statement.

“My heart is breaking for the tragic loss of life last night near 38th and Chicago. Our community continues to be traumatized again, and again and again. We must demand answers," Jenkins wrote. "I have spoken with the Mayor and have a call in to the chief. I vow to be as transparent and forthright with the community. We were already in the midst of developing a summer safety strategy for this neighborhood but immediate action is required now. Currently the BCA is investigating."

"Please stay strong sisters and brothers, these are trying times."