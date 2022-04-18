Memphis woman pleads guilty in kidnapping Hot Springs teen case

On Wednesday, Oct. 5, a Memphis woman pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the kidnapping of a 17-year-old Hot Springs girl in April.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — A Memphis woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in Hot Springs for her role in the kidnapping of a 17-year-old Hot Springs girl on April 18, 2022.

20-year-old Dayla Ferrer entered a guilty plea to one count of aiding and abetting kidnapping, which is punishable with a minimum of 20 years up to life in prison.

After her guilty plea, the prosecution dropped the charge of conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Both Ferrer and 38-year-old Samuel Bolling Jr. were arrested for the crime after an AMBER alert was issued on April 19, a day after the teen went missing.

The 17-year-old was reportedly abducted after Ferrer asked to use her cell phone as the teen left work on April 18.

Ferrer and Bolling agreed to kidnap the teen in "an attempt to extort money" from the family, according to court documents.

Once arrested, Ferrer reportedly admitted to her role in the kidnapping to authorities.

Additional to the prison time, Ferrer could be fined up to $250,000.