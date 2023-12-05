U.S. Marshals warn public of two Arkansas criminals

The U.S. Marshals Office is actively searching for two dangerous criminals in Arkansas— one of them is a teenager.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The U.S. Marshals Office is actively looking for two criminals in Arkansas.

Brendon Brewer, 29, and Jakavien Harrell, 17, are considered armed and dangerous. Officers said not to approach them if spotted.

Brewer is wanted for a felony charge of possession of a firearm, and it's not his first run-in with law enforcement. Brewer has been arrested with charges ranging from possession of a firearm, theft, and possession of a controlled substance; some of the charges date back to when he was 20.

Jeremy Hammons with the U.S. Marshals Office told us that Brewer has a violent criminal history and was released on a state bond last year, which was the last time he was seen by law enforcement.

The U.S. Marshals are also looking for Harrell, who has been charged with capital murder by Little Rock police.

Harrell was accused of killing Victor Lopez, 19, on Dennison Street near Central High School last October.

The Marshal's Office wants to remind people that anyone found aiding and abetting these two men could face charges themselves.

"If we pay you a visit and ask you where so-and-so is, it's because we've got information that you assisted or aided them in some way," Hammons said.