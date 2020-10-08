2 men arrested after high-speed pursuit in Mansfield, allegedly fired a weapon at an officer

Two men fled from an officer after being caught firing pistols outside a Mansfield home on Sunday. The pair returned to the house later and were arrested.

MANSFIELD, Ark. — Two men are behind bars following a high-speed chase that started in Mansfield on Sunday (Aug. 9). The two men also fired a weapon at an officer during the pursuit, Mansfield Police say.

According to Mansfield Police Chief Everett Robb, on Sunday night around 7 p.m., a Mansfield officer was inside the police station when she heard gunshots.

The officer investigated where the sound was coming from and found two men, Garlin Miller and Thomas Cantrell, shooting pistols in the air in front of a house on Divison Street in Mansfield.

When the two men saw the Mansfield officer, they jumped in a truck and led her on a high-speed pursuit in excess of 100 mph, according to Mansfield Police.

During the pursuit, the passenger, Thomas Cantrell, reached out of the truck window with a pistol and fired at the Mansfield officer, Police Chief Everett Robb says.

The officer in pursuit of the men lost contact with the duo near the Abbot area of Scott County.

Around 45 minutes later, the men returned to the home on Divison Street in Mansfield. Officers found at least six spent rounds in front of the house.

Police Chief Everett Robb says the two men were under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The pair were arrested and transported to the Sebastian County Detention Center, where they are being held without bond.

Garlin Miller is facing a Felony Fleeing in a Vehicle charge, while Thomas Cantrell faces an Aggravated Assault Upon a Certified Law Enforcement Officer charge. He will also likely be charged with Felony Possession of a Firearm, according to Chief Robb.

There is no body-cam or dashcam footage from the chase. Chief Robb says the officer was in the process of downloading her video at the police station when she heard the initial gunshots.