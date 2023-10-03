Man in wheelchair gets 1990 Cadillac stolen from garage in broad daylight

The Fayetteville man is pleading for the return of his 1990 Caddilac Coupe DeVille after he says it was stolen from his garage in the middle of the day.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A more than 30-year-old Cadillac stolen out of a Fayetteville man's garage in broad daylight was caught on camera. This man says this is about much more than a car, it's about his independence.

“Shocked. I still am because these old Cadillacs are not worth a lot in value,” said Walter “Skip" Green.

But Green says his 1990 Cadillac Coupe DeVille with just 60 thousand miles is invaluable. Green is confined to a wheelchair and this model has two big doors.

“I'm able to get into and fold up and put my chair behind the driver's seat and be as independent as I can. So not only they got in the car, but they got my hand controls as well,” he said.

Green was washing dishes around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, March 6 when he heard his car turn on. At first, he just thought his wife was moving his car, but he went outside to find out that wasn’t the case.

“I saw the car taking off just as I opened the door, didn't get a really good view except there was a guy and I hollered at him, and immediately called 911,” he said.

Green’s neighbors across the street caught the car being stolen on their surveillance camera. In the video, you see a tan truck drive past Green’s house. Then someone jumps out and runs up to the garage, starts up the car and drives away, all in broad daylight.

“I no longer have my freedom. I can't just go around the car lot and get any car and be able to load my chair in and out of it— it’s got to be a particular style of car,” he said.

Now, Green is calling on the people who stole his car to return it.

“I always have hope that you can spot this car a mile away. So if it's still an area, I’m hopeful that it will be spotted and reported,” Green said.

Fayetteville police confirm they are investigating this crime but have no updates at this time. If you have any information on the stolen car you are asked to call Fayetteville police.

