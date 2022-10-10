Man shot during 'neighbor dispute' in Crawford County

Deputies say a man came onto a neighbor's property in the Beverly Hills neighborhood and "beat" the homeowner. In return, the homeowner shot the man.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Deputies are investigating after a "neighbor dispute" led to a shooting in Crawford County.

Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante says the shooting happened Sunday, Oct. 9, on River Overlook Loop in the Beverly Hills neighborhood just north of Van Buren.

Damante says a man came onto a neighbor's property and "beat" the homeowner. In return, the homeowner shot the man. The man who was shot is alive and was flown to a hospital in Little Rock.

Neither of their identities has been released at this time.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office has turned the case over to the prosecutor, but investigators do not believe any charges will be filed.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

OTHER STORIES: Man in custody after allegedly shooting at police officers in Roland

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device