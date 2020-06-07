Man shot in Little Rock after asking group of people to stop shooting fireworks

According to the Little Rock Police Department, a man was shot after asking a group of people to stop shooting fireworks.

On Saturday, July 4 around 11 p.m., officers responded to West 10th Street after a shooting occurred.

When officers arrived, they made contact with a 44-year-old woman who said her son had been shot on the intersection of 10th Street and Rice. The woman said her son made contact with several subjects around the 2400 block of 10th street and asked them to stop using fireworks.

She said a male in the group began to fire and unknown firearm at her son. She and her son left the scene in a possible black Camaro and was transported to the hospital by another individual.

When officers made contact with the victim at the hospital, he advised he was struck in his left hand and thigh. He said the suspects fled northbound on Thayer Street after the incident.

On Sunday, July 5, officers made contact with two other individuals who said they heard several gunshots close by during the July 4th shooting. One individual said her car was struck three times during the shooting, and the other advised a bullet went through her windshield and out of the rear glass.