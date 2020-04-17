Man shot and killed outside Springdale gas station

Springdale police are investigating a fight that left one person with a gunshot wound to the head Friday (April 17).

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A man in his 20's is dead after being shot in the head at a Springdale gas station Friday (April 17), according to Lt. Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department.

At approximately 4:51 p.m., Springdale officers responded to the area of 3818 Elm Springs Road, a Valero Gas Station, for a gunshots call. When they arrived, they found several individuals behind the gas station.

One of the individuals, a male in his 20's, had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. That male was transported to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, where he later died, according to Lt. Taylor.

The other individuals at the scene were detained and taken to the Springdale Police Department for questioning.

Lt. Taylor said other individuals left the scene before officers arrived, but were later located a short distance away and are also being detained and questioned.

The body of the deceased will be sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.

Taylor believes all individuals involved in this incident have been located and detained for questioning at this time.