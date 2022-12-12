Man accused of killing Fort Smith native in hit-and-run sentenced to 10 years

Both charges carried a sentence of up to 42 years. The judge ruled Ferrell to serve 10 years, with both counts running concurrently.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — An Arkansas man has been sentenced by a federal judge to 10 years in prison for being responsible for a hit-and-run that killed a Fort Smith native and leaving the scene.

Cecil Daren Ferrell plead no contest in September 2022 to negligent homicide and leaving the scene of a death. Ferrell was arrested after an eight-month-long search of the person who killed cyclist John Mundell while he was riding his bike roughly 3 years ago in Sherwood.

Both charges carried a sentence of up to 42 years. The judge sentenced Ferrell to serve 10 years, with both counts running concurrently.

The incident happened when John was riding his bike in July 2019.

“I just want this person to know that John was a person, he was a wonderful man, he was the best person I've ever met, he was a great person and I don’t want him forgotten,” said Kimberly, John's widow. They had gotten married less than two months prior to his death.

