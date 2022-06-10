Man pleads guilty to kidnapping of Hot Springs teen

A Tennessee man has pleaded guilty to the kidnapping of a Hot Springs teen in April 2022.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man who kidnapped a Hot Springs teen in April 2022 has pleaded guilty to kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, according to court documents.

Appearing before a judge, 38-year-old Samuel Bolling pleaded guilty to the two charges. Each count comes with a minimum 20-year sentenced up to life in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

Bolling, along with 20-year-old Dayla Ferrer, abducted a 17-year-old on April 18 and were arrested after an AMBER alert was sent out the next day.

In October, Ferrer pleaded guilty to kidnapping, but the conspiracy to commit kidnapping charge was dropped.

The two reportedly agreed to kidnap the teen to extort money from the family, court documents say.

On the night of the kidnapping, Ferrer approached the victim in downtown Hot Springs and asked to use her phone.

The victim entered Ferrer's car where she was "attacked and restrained" by Bolling. She was hit with a flashlight and a hood was placed over her head.

Bolling then used the victim's phone to threaten a relative that if $10,000 was not given to them, she would be "sold to human sex traffickers or cut-up into little pieces and disposed of in a lake."