Man faces negligent homicide charges after running over woman in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A man is facing negligent homicide charges after running over a woman who jumped from his vehicle.

According to a report from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, around 6:20 p.m. Monday, May 30, deputies were called to Elk Ridge Road in Springdale after a woman was run over by a vehicle.

The report states that Nathan Shear was driving a 3500 Dodge Ram with Mia Worthy in the front passenger seat. Worthy allegedly jumped from the truck and was run over by the rear tires.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say they could smell a strong odor of alcohol on Shear, so they performed a field sobriety test. He was taken into custody and once he was brought to the Washington County Detention Center, Shear gave a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit at 0.18.

Shear was charged with negligent homicide in Worthy's death.

