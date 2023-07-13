Man wanted for murder arrested after allegedly taking North Little Rock girl

A girl was reported missing at 2 p.m. July 13 after leaving with her great uncle, who was wanted for first degree murder.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has announced that wanted fugitive Brodrick Hardman has been taken into custody after taking a 4-year-old North Little Rock girl, for whom an Amber Alert was issued.

On July 13, Arkansas State Police (ASP) issued an Amber Alert after the girl was reported missing in North Little Rock.

Officials say the child was reported missing at 2 p.m. when she left with Hardman, 44, her great uncle. Officials suspect Hardman of abducting the girl while a warrant was out for his arrest for first-degree murder.

The girl's grandmother, who reported her missing, says neither the child nor the man was at home when she returned home around 6 p.m. According to ASP, the grandmother had been in contact with Hardman.

Hardman refused to disclose his location but said he still had the girl in his custody, according to the alert. His phone number was being tracked by police, and it had not moved from its last location of Cherry Street and Lincoln Avenue as of the issuing of the alert.

