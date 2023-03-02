Man shoots and kills home intruder in Fort Smith

Police are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is responding to a shooting in the 800 block of N. 18th St.

According to police, the homeowner, a 58-year-old man, called FSPD after shooting a man who had allegedly broken into his home, armed with a knife.

When police arrived, they found a 29-year-old man dead from a gunshot to the abdomen.

The homeowner was taken to a local hospital at his request for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Crews are still on the scene and police ask the public to avoid the area until further notice.

Police say this is an active investigation and more information will be provided when available and appropriate.

