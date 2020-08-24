x
Crime

Man jailed without bond in death of Sydney Sutherland

At a court appearance Monday, 28-year-old Quake Lewellyn was jailed on suspicion of capital murder, kidnapping and rape in the death of Sydney Sutherland.
Credit: KFSM
Quake Lewellyn

NEWPORT, Arkansas — A man is in jail without bond in the death and disappearance of a 25-year-old woman who was last seen out jogging in rural northeast Arkansas. 

At a court appearance Monday (Aug. 24), 28-year-old Quake Lewellyn was jailed on suspicion of capital murder, kidnapping and rape in the death of Sydney Sutherland.

Sutherland's body was discovered on Friday near Newport, about 80 miles northeast of Little Rock. 

Jonesboro TV station KAIT reports that Lewellyn's next court appearance is set for Oct. 1. 

Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas has said Sutherland knew her attacker. 

