19-year old dies in Fort Smith shooting, police investigate

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night, Dec. 1.
According to police, just before 7 p.m. officers were called to the 3000 block of N. 50th Street because of a reported shooting.
As officers arrived on the scene, police say witnesses took the victim who had been shot to a nearby hospital. The victim, 19-year-old Jeremiah Tabut, went into surgery at the hospital but died from his injuries from the shooting, according to Fort Smith Police.
If you have any information about this, call River Valley Crime Stoppers at (479) 78-CRIME, or (479) 782-7463. Your anonymous call could lead to a $1,000 reward.
