Man pleads guilty to voyeurism after filming women inside Goodwill dressing rooms in Rogers

26-year-old Ashton Thomas was arrested after filming a woman in the dressing room of a Goodwill in Rogers.

ROGERS, Ark. — A man has plead guilty after he was accused of recording a woman in the dressing room at a Goodwill in Rogers last year.

According to Washington County Prosecutor Nathan Smith, 27-year-old Ashton Thomas plead guilty to four counts of video voyeurism in Judge Robin Green's court on Monday, July 24.

Thomas was arrested after he was seen putting a phone under dressing rooms at the store multiple times, the Rogers Police Department said after an investigation was done. One of the incidents happened on March 15, 2022, where Ashton was identified as the suspect after police put together video surveillance of him and identifying the car seen driving away afterward.

In the video surveillance, Thomas is seen holding his phone under at least four dressing rooms at the Goodwill store on Dixieland Road.

Ten days later, police arrested him at his place of work on March 25. Thomas told officers that he was at Goodwill with his girlfriend the day in question. According to court records, after describing his girlfriend, officers told him there wasn't anyone on video matching her description, which led Thomas to not make any further statements.

He has previously been arrested for possession of a firearm by a certain person and possession of a controlled substance in Craighead County. He was sentenced to three years probation in 2019.

Thomas was sentenced to six years in prison.

5NEWS will update this article with more information as it becomes available.