Police: Arrest made after crossbow arrow fired into Fayetteville police cruiser

According to Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD), around 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, a person shot one of FPD's cruisers with a crossbow while it was parked at the station on West Rock Street.

Police say a man, whose identity has not been released, has been arrested.

No officers were injured during the incident.