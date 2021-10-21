Police: Arrest made after crossbow arrow fired into Fayetteville police cruiser

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A man has been arrested after Fayetteville Police say he shot an arrow into one of their police cruisers.
According to Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD), around 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, a person shot one of FPD's cruisers with a crossbow while it was parked at the station on West Rock Street.
Police say a man, whose identity has not been released, has been arrested.
No officers were injured during the incident.
Murphy says the arrow went through the back of the police SUV while it was sitting outside of the station. He says they don't know why the suspect did it at this time.