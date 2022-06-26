North Little Rock man fatally shot, officer and K-9 injured

The North Little Rock Police Department is currently investigating a shooting incident where one man was fatally shot by police and an officer and K-9 were injured.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly before 11:00pm on Saturday, the North Little Rock Police Department responded to a call of a "domestic disturbance with a weapon" in the 3100 block of Donaghey Drive.

When they arrived, they were told that a man was inside of the home and had a gun. Officers were quickly able to get the victims out of the house and they began to try and speak with the suspect, 66-year-old Arlen Bates, that was still inside.

Special Operations Units with the NLRPD were called in and for hours they attempted to communicate with Bates with no luck.

Around 6 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers and the K9 Rakkie entered the home to arrest him on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of domestic battery.

When SWAT officers found the reportedly armed suspect, they exchanged gunfire and as a result Bates was fatally wounded.

One North Little Rock police officer and Rakkie were also shot, but they suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Rakkie was hit in the front leg and due to his injuries will have to retire as a K9.

The three officers that were involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave for the time being while the investigation takes place.