Man facing incest charge in Missouri arrested for alleged rape in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — A man who was out on bond for an original charge of Incest has been arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in Siloam Springs.

According to the Siloam Springs Police Department, on March 3, 2021, Roger Lopez Paz, 19, was arrested by the Siloam Springs Police Department on the charge of Rape.

Paz was located by a Siloam Springs Patrol Officer in the early morning hours of March 1 in a parked vehicle with a 13-year-old female.

Siloam Springs Detectives were notified, and the 13-year-old was later interviewed at the Benton County Children’s Advocacy Center, where she disclosed sexual activity with Paz.

Paz was subsequently interviewed by Siloam Springs Detectives where he admitted to having sex with the 13-year-old.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Benton County Jail.