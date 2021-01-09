Man faces attempted murder charge after stabbing at convenience store in Fort Smith

Jacob Favela allegedly told investigators that he had a desire to "act out a homicidal tendency."

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.

According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, officers responded to a stabbing at a convenience store on N. O Street in Fort Smith.

Police say when officers arrived on the scene, they found 61-year-old Michael Robinson with multiple stab wounds in the hands and neck. He underwent emergency surgery to save his life.

After investigating, the FSPD Criminal Investigations Division and Patrol Officers identified 23-year-old Jacob Favela as a suspect.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Favela allegedly stabbed Robinson then fled the scene. Police say he called his mother who picked him up and in "excited utterance" told her he had harmed someone.

The affidavit states Favela told investigators that he had a desire to "act out a homicidal tendency."

Police found cuts from a knife on his left fingers and found the knife allegedly used in the stabbing hidden under the bed at his mother's house.

Favela was arrested and is facing charges of Attempted Murder in the First Degree, Aggravated Robbery and Kidnapping.