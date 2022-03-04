Police: 1 dead after overnight homicide on Indiana Avenue, suspect arrested

Little Rock police officers are investigating an overnight homicide that occurred on Indiana Avenue.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers are investigating an overnight homicide that occurred on Indiana Avenue.

Police say a little after midnight on Sunday, April 3, a man was found on Indiana Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound.

That man was identified as Donnie Hood. He was transferred to a local hospital where he died due to his injuries.

The pickup truck found at the crime scene, belonging to Hood, was taken to the crime scene bay for processing.

The suspect was identified as Joey Doss, and police say he is now in custody.

This investigation is ongoing.

