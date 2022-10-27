Arkansas man convicted for murder of roommate in Springdale

On Thursday, Oct. 27 the jury came back with a guilty verdict for Zachary Harlan, who was charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery and theft of property.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Malvern man has been convicted on all counts in the 2018 murder of his 55-year-old roommate in Springdale.

On Thursday, Oct. 27 the jury came back with a guilty verdict for Zachary Harlan, who was charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery and theft of property in connection to the stabbing death of Stephen March.

March was found dead inside his home on Moulton Lane by police who were called on May 14, 2018, after March hadn't shown up for work.

According to an affidavit, Harlan was March's roommate and had threatened him in the days leading up to the murder because March had reportedly helped Harlan's ex-girlfriend.

Police said Harlan installed a tracking application on his ex-girlfriend’s cell phone, which showed where she was and who she was communicating with.

Harlan could face up to life in prison.

5NEWS will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

