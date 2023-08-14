Man charged with murder of 3-month-old in Scott County

Two other children were in Sorg's care at that time, according to police.

SCOTT COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark — According to the Arkansas State Police (ASP), on August 8, 2023, Rodger Sorg, 24, was charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 2 death of a 3-month-old.

The Mansfield Police Department (MPD) asked ASP to investigate the death after they were reportedly called to a home on Huntington Avenue by a witness who says the child was unresponsive.

Two other children were in Sorg's care at that time, according to police.

