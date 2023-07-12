Man pleads not guilty to capital murder in fatal Bentonville shooting

Joshua Kay Taylor was arrested in connection with the incident that led to the death of Aaron Adams in April.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A man suspected of fatally shooting a man in Bentonville last April has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and firearms possession, according to the Benton County prosecutor.

The Bentonville Police Department (BPD) said officers were called to SW Landau Court in response to a fight and shooting in progress. It was reported that a neighbor had fired two shots at a man who was lying on the ground in the front yard. When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Aaron Joseph Adams dead on the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw the shooter place a firearm in his waistband and take off running. BPD confirmed that they were able to locate the gun and the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Joshua Kay Taylor, who is now in custody.