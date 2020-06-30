Man arrested for firing several gunshots into a Fort Smith home

A man is behind bars for allegedly firing several rounds into a home in Fort Smith over the weekend.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A man in his early 20s was arrested Tuesday (June 30) for allegedly firing several rounds into a home in Fort Smith over the weekend.

On Saturday (June 27), the Fort Smith Police Department responded to Reed Lane, where several gunshots were reported.

Once on the scene, officers learned that several rounds had been fired into the windows of a home on the street.

Police searched the area for a suspect and gathered evidence at the scene.

Following an investigation, officers obtained an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Derrick Walters for four counts of a Terroristic Act, according to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department.

On Tuesday, the members of the Criminal Investigations Division located Walters at a home on Summit Drive. A search warrant was obtained and served, and Walters was arrested without incident.