Man arrested for transporting meth from Arizona to Arkansas

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A man was arrested in Crawford County for allegedly transporting methamphetamine from Arizona to Arkansas.

According to the 12th / 21st District Drug Task Force, area agencies along with Arkansas State Police arrested 48-year-old Anthony Juarez.

Police stopped Juarez on Interstate 40 in Crawford County and found about 2.5 pounds of meth in his vehicle.

He was arrested and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine.