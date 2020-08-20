x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Crime

Man arrested for transporting meth from Arizona to Arkansas

Police stopped Juarez on Interstate 40 in Crawford County and found about 2.5 pounds of meth in his vehicle.
Credit: 12th / 21st District Drug Task Force

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A man was arrested in Crawford County for allegedly transporting methamphetamine from Arizona to Arkansas.

According to the 12th / 21st District Drug Task Force, area agencies along with Arkansas State Police arrested 48-year-old Anthony Juarez.

Police stopped Juarez on Interstate 40 in Crawford County and found about 2.5 pounds of meth in his vehicle.

He was arrested and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine.

Man arrested for trafficking meth in Crawford County

1 / 3
12th / 21st District Drug Task Force

Related Articles