Police: Man arrested for trafficking heroin in Springdale

The man was arrested for trafficking heroin, meth and fentanyl. Detectives seized around $230,000 worth of drugs during the investigation.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Detectives with the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force have arrested a man for allegedly trafficking drugs out of Springdale.

According to a press release from the Springdale Police Department, in September of 2021, detectives identified a heroin trafficker in the region. Over the following weeks, detectives conducted controlled purchases from him and identified the supplier as 23-year-old Rigoberto Duran de Leon of Fayetteville.

On Sept. 22, detectives conducted a traffic stop on Duran de Leon and found a large quantity of black tar heroin inside individual balloons made for distribution. They also found counterfeit oxycodone/fentanyl pills.

On Sept. 23, detectives searched a storage unit Duran de Leon had access to and found additional heroin, methamphetamine, counterfeit oxycodone/fentanyl pills and suspected powder fentanyl.

Springdale police say detectives seized approximately $129,000 (street value) of heroin, $29,000 (street value) of methamphetamine, $52,000 (street value) of fentanyl, $20,000 (street value) of oxycodone pills.