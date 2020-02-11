x
Man arrested for robbing Fayetteville Flash Market

31-year-old Robert Bills was arrested after pulling a knife on a convenience store clerk during a robbery in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — A Siloam Springs man has been arrested after robbing a local convenience store.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, around 9:40 a.m. on Sunday (Nov. 1) officers responded to Flash Market on Martin Luther King Boulevard in reference to a robbery.

A clerk confronted the man, later identified as 31-year-old Robert Bills after he attempted to walk out of the store with unpaid items. Bills pulled out a knife and told the clerk he would stab him, according to police.

Officers located and chased Bills, who dropped a backpack containing a large amount of stolen property in it. 

When caught, Bills was charged with three felonies including Aggravated Robbery, Terroristic Threatening and Theft by Receiving. He was also charged with misdemeanor Theft by Receiving, Fleeing and Shoplifting. 

He is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

