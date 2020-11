22-year-old Benjamin Bailey was arrested on multiple charges including Robbery.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — A man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a vehicle, then punching the owner of the vehicle.

According to a police report, on Oct. 5, 22-year-old Benjamin Bailey was caught going through a person's car. When confronted, Bailey allegedly punched the person several times to try to escape.

Bailey was charged with Robbery, Breaking or Entering and Theft of Property less than $1,000.