Man arrested for arson after several fires were set in Crawford County

Bobby Pixley is accused of setting five structure fires and two field fires in Crawford County.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A man has been arrested after he allegedly set several fires in Crawford County.

According to Lt. James Mirus at the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, multiple volunteer fire departments responded to the 10600 block of Turner Bend Dr. for seven different fires on Tuesday (July 21).

Bobby Pixley is accused of setting five structure fires and two field fires in that area.

The areas that he is accused of burning are on Sherman Creek Road, Turner Bend Drive, Old Turner Road, Restful Drive and Pat and Kat Drive.

While one of the victim's was on the phone with law enforcement, they say Pixley allegedly lit their home on fire and fled.

Crawford County Arson Investigation 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Pixley was found by Crawford County Deputies on Sherman Creek Road with gasoline containers, lighters, drugs and firearms.

After several hours, the volunteer fire departments were able to put out the flames.

Pixley was arrested on multiple charges including Arson, Criminal Mischief in the 1st Degree, Driving While Intoxicated, Possessing Instrument of Crime, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons, Residential Burglary and Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms.