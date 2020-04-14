Man arrested for 5 counts of rape in Van Buren

Cordova was booked into the Crawford County Sheriff's Department on March 31, 2020 on a $1 million bond.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A man is in custody for five counts of rape in Van Buren.

According to an arrest affidavit, between December of 2018 and June of 2019, 38-year-old Jonah Cordova raped a family member multiple times.

Cordova was booked into the Crawford County Sheriff's Department on March 31, 2020, on a $1 million bond.

Rape is a Class Y felony and punishable by imprisonment for 10-40 years, or by life in prison in Arkansas.