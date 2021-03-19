Police: Intoxicated driver crashed into multiple officers fleeing arrest across Northwest Arkansas

Police say they chased a suspected intoxicated driver for nearly an hour through Northwest Arkansas.

LOWELL, Ark. — One man has been arrested and is accused of crashing into multiple law enforcement vehicles while fleeing an arrest in Lowell.

Early Friday (March 19) morning, officers with the Lowell Police Department say they encountered a suspected intoxicated driver on S. Bloomington Street. Officers reported that they initiated a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop and fled the area.

Officers say they chased the driver, identified as Justin Thornhill, for just under an hour through Lowell, Springdale, parts of Washington County, Elm Springs, Rogers and the east side of Benton County.

Thornhill drove the vehicle to Pinewood Ave., where he stopped in the middle of the road. Lowell officers exited their patrol vehicles to arrest Thornhill. The Lowell Police Department reports that Thornhill put his vehicle in reverse, rammed one of the Lowell officers' vehicles, and fled again.

Thornhill is also accused of ramming Benton County Sheriff's Office deputies patrol units who arrived on the scene to assist in the pursuit.

Police say Thornhill lost control of his car and crashed into the woods not far from where he slammed into the other vehicles.

After failing to comply with arresting officers, police fired several rounds of pepper spray at Thornhill, and he was arrested without further incident.

The Lowell Police Department says Thornhill and all officers involved in the vehicle crashes were assessed at an area hospital and released.

Thornhill was booked into the Benton County Jail.