Fayetteville murder suspect covered in blood chased down by deputies, victim found dead in home

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Fayetteville man has been arrested for Capital Murder after a person was stabbed in a home on Rocky Creek Road Thursday night, the Washington County Sheriff's Office reports.

According to the sheriff's department, Washington County deputies responded to a home on Rocky Creek Road in reference to a burglary in progress at 11:15 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 12) night.

A man identified as John Hurlburt, 53, called the police and stated that someone broke into his house and then tazed him.

John told the dispatcher that he hit the person over the head with a weight and that the person fell back, off his porch. John also stated that the person might have a gun, according to the sheriff's office.

Later in the 911 call, Hurlburt identified the attacker as his daughter's boyfriend. He then stopped answering questions and dispatch stated it sounded like he was screaming for help.

Deputies arrived in the area just before 11:30 p.m. Once on the scene, deputies saw a dim light heading north, paralleling Rocky Creek, and saw a person start running east with reflective material on their back. Deputies ran towards the subject and began yelling commands to stop, identifying themselves as law enforcement, according to the sheriff's office.

Police say the subject was wearing all black clothing, black gloves, a blue gaiter mask, and had a backpack.

Once the subject reached the edge of the woods, he collapsed. Deputies asked if he had a firearm, and after failing to respond, the subject told them he dropped it. A pistol was later discovered in the immediate area covered in blood, the sheriff's office reports.

It was discovered that the backpack the subject was carrying contained items that could be used to subdue, kill, dismember, and bury a body, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The subject, later identified as Samuel Appling, 22, of Fayetteville, was covered in blood on his sleeves and gloves, the sheriff's office stated. A fixed blade knife was also discovered on his right hip in a sheath. When deputies removed the knife from the sheath, the blade and handle were covered in blood, according to the sheriff's office.

Once Appling was secured, deputies discovered a victim lying on his back on the living room floor of the address on Rocky Creek Road; deceased from apparent stab wounds, the sheriff's office reports.

It's not immediately clear if John Hurlburt was the victim found dead. 5NEWS is working with the Washington County Sheriff's Office to confirm the victim's identity.

Samuel Appling was arrested for Capital Murder, Burglary, and Fleeing on Foot and was transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

The victim's body will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.