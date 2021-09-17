Police: Man arrested for dragging husky behind vehicle in Springdale

Leonardo Barboza told police he was "walking" his dogs.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A man has been arrested after an officer allegedly saw him dragging a dog behind his truck in Springdale.

According to the police report, Leonardo Barboza was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 16 around 7:20 p.m. near Wheatland Avenue and Basin Street in Springdale.

The report states that the officer was completing a runaway report in the area when he noticed a large SUV approaching with two dogs behind it. One of the dogs, a husky, was seen fighting against the SUV.

The report states that it wasn't until the vehicle passed the officer that they realized the husky was being dragged. The second dog appeared to have broken free from the rope and was following behind the SUV.

The officer stopped the driver of the vehicle and asked what he was doing. The driver, identified as Barboza, told the officer he was "just walking them."

The report states that the officer noticed the husky limping quite badly and all four of its paws were severely injured, bleeding and its pads were completely worn.

The officer said the second dog's paws appeared to have had a previous injury, judging by the light redness.