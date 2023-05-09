Police say Springdale man stole from Walmart, fled from police, crashed a BMW into a house

His arrest report says he stole over $400 at Walmart and the damage to the home is estimated to be over $1,000.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Police Department (SPD) arrested a man after he reportedly crashed his car into a home while fleeing from Walmart, where he was accused of shoplifting.

An arrest report says that on Sunday, Sept. 3, officers were dispatched to the Walmart on South Pleasant Street after 22-year-old Caleb Chavez was caught shoplifting.

Officials state that when Chavez noticed police, he drove off and ended up crashing into a home on Watson Avenue, "The driver showed no regard for the property and lives of other subjects."

According to police, after the car crashed into the house Chavez fled on foot with a 16-year-old boy who was also in the car, but the two were found shortly after.

Chavez is facing four charges:

Fleeing in a vehicle

Criminal mischief

Endangering the welfare of a minor

Theft

The report says Chavez stole over $400 at Walmart and the damage to the home is estimated to be over $1,000.

