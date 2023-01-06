Man arrested in connection to May shooting in Fort Smith

Jeremy Mims had multiple warrants according to police.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police in Fort Smith have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that took place back in May, officials say.

While a search was underway for 38-year-old Jeremy Mims also known by the name Abdullah Al Karim, police were notified that Mims was seen in the 1800 block of Midland Boulevard.

Mims had a warrant for first-degree battery for a shooting that took place on May 31 in the 1200 block of North 37th Street, according to police. Though non-life threatening, the victim in the shooting reportedly suffered "serious" injuries, according to officials.

Police say Mims also had multiple warrants including a "petition to revoke, three failures to appear [in court] and a full extradition warrant from the Board of Parole for two domestic batteries in the first degree, breaking-and-entering, and domestic battery in the third degree."

Fort Smith officials were able to successfully arrest him on Saturday, July 2, according to a release.

