Man arrested in connection to string of 'smash-and-grab' burglaries in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police announced Thursday that after an investigation, a man has been arrested in connection to smash-and-grab burglaries targeting businesses.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, 31-year-old Elijah McAlister Jr. was arrested by FSPD in connection to the string of burglaries, where windows were smashed to gain entry and burglarize businesses.

According to police, the arrest was a result of an "extensive investigation" and a specially-formed task force to identify the suspect in the burglaries.

Charges against McAlister are still pending and police say they will release more information as it becomes available.

