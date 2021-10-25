One arrested after shooting in Siloam Springs

Valentin Tejada Solano has been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured two people.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — One person has been arrested after allegedly shooting two people in Siloam Springs.

According to the Siloam Springs Police Department, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, officers were called to East Ken Leach Court in reference to a shooting.

Once police arrived, they found two people had been shot. Both were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting took place in the Patriot Park neighborhood off Cheri Whitlock Street.

On Monday, Oct. 25, Valentin Tejada Solano was arrested in connection with the shooting.